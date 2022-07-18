Ranveer Singh Reveals He Had To Give Up 'Malpuas' As He Flaunts His Chiseled Abs In Latest Pic

The road to a muscular body and six-pack abs is not easy. And no, it not only involves working out but also giving up on your favourite junk food and desserts. Bollywood’s favourite Ranveer Singh had to also do something similar. The actor who is usually known for his out-of-the-box stylish looks and fashion sense treated his fans with a sizzling photograph recently. In his Monday motivation post on Instagram, Ranveer was seen flaunting his chiselled abs as he also shared how he had to sacrifice eating Malpuas for a super-fit physique.

In the picture, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahai actor was seen lifting his vest to show off his post-work-out pumped-up abs. The actor’s hair was tied up and his body glistened with sweat. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Had to give up Malpuas" along with the hashtag Monday motivation.

The picture is making Ranveer’s fans and friends go crazy. Ranveer’s Gunday co-star and actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “Ab kaafi ho gaya" with a fire emoji. Famous designer Manisha Malhotra also took to the comments section to appreciate the superstar’s fit body with three fire emojis. Varun Dhawan also wrote, ‘Yes sir’. Even Ranveer’s fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh recently collaborated with Bear Grylls for an adventure show Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The Netflix show was released on July 8. Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will be released in 2023 and is directed by Karan Johar. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt. Besides this, the actor will also be seen working in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which is a unique adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

