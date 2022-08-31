Ranveer Reveals What People Tell Him, Vicky for Marrying Deepika, Katrina: 'Humare Aukaat Se...'

The Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 last night was an electrifying, star-studded event that recognised talents across the Hindi film industry. Hosting the memorable show was the ever-energetic Ranveer Singh, who also bagged the Best Actor Award for his film ’83. The actor enthralled the audience with his performance and said that it felt great to be at the Filmfare Awards after two years. He also had an entertaining conversation with Vicky Kaushal, whom he called a ‘mama’s boy.’

Ranveer said, “Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama’s boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar’s Takht." The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor continued, “After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’." Ranveer also talked about purchasing his own new house after 12 years.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular and loved couples in tinsel town. The latter got married in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Deepika, on the other hand, is awaiting one of her much-anticipated releases, Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina has started promoting her film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and a yet-untitled film with Tripti Dimri. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan.

