Ranveer Singh Reviews Gehraiyaan Trailer, Loves 'Baby Girl' Deepika Padukone's Looks, Calls KJo 'Sexiest of All'

A month after the makers of Gehraiyaan teased fans with a musical announcement video, the much-awaited trailer of the film was released on January 20. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. The trailer of the film has definitely set the expectations bar quite high. The trailer represents that the film revolves around modern-day relationships in different forms, and touches upon many complex emotions people go through. A gamut of situations and emotions, from love to complications to adultery, has been captured well in the trailer. The title and trailer of the film make it quite evident that the makers have tried to go beyond the surface to explore the wide spectrum of human emotions in romantic relationships.

Ranveer Singh has given an apt description of the trailer. In his words, Gehraiyaan is “Moody, sexy and intense!!!.” Posting a snap of his wife, Deepika from the trailer of the movie, Ranveer wrote, “Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseer the Legend and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx.” He added that the film is being produced “by the sexiest of them all Karan Johar.”

Deepika, who has been busy with the promotions of the film for the last few days now, had shared the trailer via her social media handles. She captioned it - “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!" Check it out here:

As far as the trailer is concerned, Deepika seems to be in her element and Siddhant is on a roll to impress his fans. From the trailer, it is expected that the surprise element of the film would be Ananya, known for playing bubbly chic roles, the actor has showcased her intense side. The casting has certainly won fans' love and so has the initial glimpse of the film.

Gehraiyaan will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

