Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty And Varun Sharma Are Smiles As They Wrap Shoot For Cirkus; See Pic

Ever since Ranveer Singh announced his movie Cirkus, his fans and Bollywood buffs have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. Time to time glimpses from their shoot and pictures of Ranveer with director Rohit Shetty from the sets have only taken the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. And now, a piece of good news is coming in for Ranveer Singh’s fans. The actor announced the wrap of Cirkus by sharing a quirky picture featuring Rohit Shetty, and Varun Sharma from the sets.

In the picture, the trio can be seen sitting on the grass and passing their contagious smiles as the camera captures them. Two red cars can be seen in the background and hoarding with Cirkus written on it. “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!" Ranveer wrote and tagged Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, and Rohit Shetty Picturez along with the hashtag ‘Cirkus This Christmas’.

Soon fans and friends from the industry filled the comment section of the post with best wishes for the cast. “What a picture!!! What a click!" said a fan. Another one commented, “Can’t wait !! Merry X’mas for sure." Even Varun Sharma wrote, “Fullll Powerrrrrr."

Apart from Ranveer and Varun, the big-ticket film features Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit the theatres just before Christmas, December 23. The film is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. Earlier, talking about the film, director Rohit Shetty had told PTI, “There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema, it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar. So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take." He added that Cirkus is a ‘cool breezy film’.

To note, this film marks Ranveer Singh’s third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. In the 2021 film, Sooryavanshi Ranveer had an extended cameo, while the film saw Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Coming back to Cirkus, the movie has been shot across different locations in India including Mumbai, Goa and Ooty.

