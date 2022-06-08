Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar Take Part In Nach Punjaabban Challenge; Varun Dhawan Is Impressed

From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone is grooving to JugJugg Jeeyo’s Naach Punjaabban song ever since it has been released. Recent on the list are Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar. On Tuesday night, Sara took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen performing the song’s hook step along with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

The video is full of energy and will definitely win your heart. While Ranveer looked dapper in a formal white shirt paired with checks trousers, Sara Ali Khan wore a denim top and bottoms. On the other hand, Karan Johar sported his coolest of all look in a striped white shirt and trousers. “Joining the Punjabban Party," the caption of the video read.

Among others Varun Dhawan was quick to react to the video. “sara ka sara pyaaar," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Tanuj Virwani also called the trio ‘cutest’.

The Nach Punjaabban trend was initiated by Varun Dhawan on social media. He shared a video on Instagram a few days back in which the actor was seen grooving to the song along with his father David Dhawan. The actor had also challenged some of his industry friends including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others to share similar clips.

Helmed by Karan Johar, JugJugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. It is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight in which she will be seen along with Vikrant Massey.

