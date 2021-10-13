Ranveer Singh Saves Himself from Getting Beaten by Wife Deepika Padukone After Answering This Question

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will soon be joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as a television show host. The actor will be seen hosting quiz show The Big Picture on Colors from October 16. And, it was during one of the promo videos of the show that Ranveer revealed what would get him beaten by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The promo shared on Instagram by Colors on Tuesday showed Ranveer playing The Big Picture, but the pictures used in the quiz were from his own Instagram handle. The actor had to answer questions related to his own Instagram posts. One of the questions that was asked to the actor featured a picture where he and Deepika were seen outside a famous temple. The actor was asked to guess the name of the temple. The actor said that he should definitely know the answer to this one, because if he does not answer it correctly, he will receive some beating from his wife.

Ranveer shared the story behind the picture and mentioned in the video that he and Deepika decided to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a special way and planned to visit two places. The actor described his relationship with wife similar to the movie 2 States, since Deepika is from Bangalore and Ranveer is from Mumbai. Hence, the couple decided to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar, but before that they visited Tirupathi Balaji temple in Karnataka. As he locked the answer to the question, Ranveer also said that had he not known it, his wife would have beaten him. After getting the answer right, he patted his own shoulder and said, “Come on! Husband of the century."

Some of the other questions that Ranveer answered in the latest promo video included guessing the caption of one of his Instagram posts. The actor was asked to guess the caption he had written next to a selfie which he had posted last year. The Bollywood actor will be seen playing the host to the upcoming quiz show starting this weekend.

