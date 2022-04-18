Ranveer Singh Says He Had Zero Work-life Balance, Deepika Padukone Changed it

Actor Ranveer Singh is a Bollywood favourite for many, courtesy of his popular films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Bajirao Mastani. Added to the list is his recent box office hit, 83, a sports drama. So how does Ranveer Singh balance his hectic shooting schedule alongside his personal one? In a recent chat with Grazia, the actor opened up about his work-life balance.

In many chats and interviews over the years, Ranveer has always expressed his passion that he has for his line of work. In the interview, he cemented this narrative by saying, “There are times when I just burst into tears. To know that despite there being so much sadness and hurt around us, I still have a home to go back to, or being able to do the work that I want to. There was a time, nine years back, when I’d complain about having too much work. I’m not that person anymore. That’s the last thing I’d do now."

He also admitted to having zero work-life balance until his wife, Deepika Padukone entered his life. He said, “All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it. I’ve been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika (Padukone) came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same."

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Shalini Pandey and Deeksha Joshi along with several others. He is also taking part in Karan Johar’s movie, “Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani", starring Alia Bhatt as the main female lead. His hands are also filled with Cirkus starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Hegde.

