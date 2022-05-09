Ranveer Singh Says He Has Been Discussing Baby Names With Deepika Padukone: 'I Do Have a List'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples and it is no secret. The duo often sets couple goals whenever they are spotted together. However, are they planning a child soon? Well, while that remains a secret, Ranveer Singh has now said that has been discussing baby names with his wife Deepika.

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh talked about his love for kids when he was asked if he had a daughter, what would he name her. To this, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar revealed that he is fascinated by unique names and has been discussing baby names with Deepika. The actor further revealed that he also has a list of baby names ready.

“Ya I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it’s because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are very powerful names, some are cute names, some are short names. I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. So yes! I do have a list and I am playing that card very close to me. I am not telling anybody. I don’t want them to get common. But I am discussing with Deepika constantly," Ranveer told Pinkvilla.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 13. Apart from this, he has also been shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

