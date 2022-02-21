Ranveer Singh Says He Is 'Shook' After Meeting LeBron James At NBA, Calls It a 'Precious Moment'

Ranveer Singh has been ruling hearts and social media after he recently made an appearance at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game which was held in Cleveland, Ohio. On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture with ace basketball player, LeBron James. In the picture, the two stars can be seen holding hands. Ranveer called it a precision moment and wrote, “The King and I !!! @kingjames. What a precious moment ♥️ I’m shook!"

For the unversed, the Sooryavanshi actor is the current ambassador for NBA India. He was also announced as a part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game features several actors, singers, athletes, and other celebrities.

Prior to this, Ranveer Singh had also shared a series of pictures from the basketball court and wrote, “Ball is life @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar." In another picture, the actor was seen interacting with player Tacko Fall.

Meanwhile, a video from the match also went viral in which the commentators were seen talking about Ranveer Singh’s massive fan following especially on social media. “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh," a commentator said and added, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!" Following this, another commentator said, “Oh it was crazy. I haven’t seen anything like that. Like I said never seen anything like it."

This is not the first time that Ranveer attended the NBA. He had previously attended a game in Toronto in 2016.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

