Ranveer Says His Sindhi Dad is Happy With Alia-Ranbir's Wedding as 'They Saved So Much Money on Food'

The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 took place on Tuesday after a delay owing to the pandemic. The star-studded evening saw several celebrities enthral the audiences with their performances and walk away with well-deserved awards for their films. Hosting the show was Bollywood’s one of the most entertaining stars, Ranveer Singh. And when Singh is hosting something, we can definitely expect some cool and funky stories.

Among many other things, Ranveer also spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in April this year after dating for almost 4 years. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with just close industry friends and family members in attendance. Talking about the same, Ranveer quipped, “Alia-Ranbir’s wedding was the best. It was small, intimate and cosy. They saved so much money when it came to food. My Sindhi dad is also very happy with their wedding."

Ranveer will also be seen with Alia in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, the actor also joked about his and Vicky Kaushal’s married lives. Ranveer said, “Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama’s boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar’s Takht." The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor continued, “After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’."

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Coming to Alia and Ranbir, the couple is all set to welcome their first baby. Alia announced her pregnancy in June through a social media post. Apart from this, the couple is also awaiting the release of their first film together- Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will release on September 9.

