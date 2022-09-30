Ranveer Singh Seems to Be at The 'Pink' Of His Health Amid Separation Rumours with Deepika Padukone; Watch

Ranveer Singh was spotted today in the city. The actor was seen at the airport leaving for an event, and he once again caught our attention, thanks to his outfit. He chose a bright pink shirt and pant set, and topped it off with an oversized long jacket of the same colour. He accessorized it with pink shoes and white and pink shades.

The actor was spotted at the airport, where he looks just as energetic as always. He also waved, and showed a thumbs up to the paparazzi who were present there. He walked with his usual swag, and posed as confidently as ever. See the video here:

Earlier, celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani had also shared the actor’s video with Internet sensation Killi Paul, who rose to fame with his perfect expressions on Indian songs, especially Bollywood. It was for an event in the city, where many popular Internet sensations and influences, including Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair were also seen. Ranveer jammed with Killi Paul, and even got down to the audience, and entertained all!

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport, as she smiled and waved at paparazzi. he Gehraiyaan actress sported a striped sweater vest which she teamed up with a black tee-shirt and blue denim. She tied her hair into a messy bun and kept her make-up minimal. She stepped up her fashion game with a pair of black boots and looked absolutely stunning.

This is Deepika Padukone’s first appearance amid rumours that all is not well between her and Ranveer Singh. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seems to have hit a rough patch.

However, recently, Ranveer Singh also hinted that such reports are mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," he said.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Ranveer added.

