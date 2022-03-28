Ranveer Singh Shakes a Leg With Union Minister Anurag Thakur and The Video Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Ranveer Singh is currently in Dubai attending Expo 2020. The actor is representing the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo and is a part of a delegation led by Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. On Monday, as part of the Media and Entertainment fortnight at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur visited the India Pavilion. While they talked about the Indian cinema, a video is now going viral on social media in which Ranveer and Anurag were also seen grooving to the former’s superhit song Malhari from the 2019 movie Bajirao Mastani.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen teaching his Malhari steps to the Union Minister. While Ranveer looks dashing in a red suit, Thakur keeps his look simple yet elegant.

Advertisement

Check the video here:

During the event, Anurag Thakur also talked about the Indian film industry and how language is not a barrier for anyone looking to be a part of it. “I feel by next year India should become the content subcontinent of the world… Language is not a barrier today. People across all sections of society are breaking into a song at the sound of India, it’s a huge contribution of the Indian film industry," he said.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI also shared a series of pictures from Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur’s Dubai Expo visit. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.