Ranveer Singh Shares Captivating Clicks; Fans Worry Over His 'Simple Picture'

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Ranveer Singh never fails to impress fans with his energetic acting skills and stunning looks. From portraying the role of a con man in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl to playing India’s most renowned captain, Kapil Dev in his recent release 83, Ranveer has come a long way in his acting career. In one of his recent Instagram posts, Ranveer was seen flaunting his “attitude of gratitude”. Donning an off-white solid t-shirt, the portrait images captured Ranveer striking poses for the camera or simply laughing his heart out.

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer also prefers to set his hair neatly and tie them in a low-rise pony. As far as the accessories are concerned, the actor wore a couple of rings, a metal bangle, and a long chain. But what attracted the attention of fans were the bright shining diamond studs the actor wore in both his ears. These pictures of Ranveer are simply breathtaking.

Take a look:

While fans couldn’t stop adoring the handsome hunk, a couple of users, referring to his caption, stated “jab biwi ho Deepika, toh kyu na ho gratitude (When your wife is Deepika, gratitude would be there).” Comments like “Hottest”, ”Cutie”, “King of Hearts”, “Handsome” accompanied by heart and fire emoticons flooded the comment section. Apart from his acting chops and high energy, Ranveer is known for experimenting with fashion. As the actor had posted these simple yet stunning snaps, fans expressed their concern.

“Itna simple picture sab thik to hai Lala (So simple pictures, is everything fine?),” a comment read on the post, while another user wrote, “why so simple today.” “Aaj itna simple”, a third commented. It looks like fans are so used to his out-of-the-world fashion choices, the simple clicks are making them worry.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer in the lead. The actor also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.

