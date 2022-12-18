Ranveer Singh Sports An Uber Cool All-white Attire As He Leaves To Attend FIFA World Cup 2022; See Pics

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his stylish and quirky looks. The 83 actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport all decked up in a monochrome white ensemble, as he left the city for FIFA World Cup 2022. The football fever has gripped the world as Lionel Messi-led Argentina is set to square off against Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today.

For the high-octane match, Ranveer Singh got all decked up in a white outfit and matching sneakers too. He donned a brown beanie to cut the monotone and had a black mask on. Needless to say, the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor made heads turn as he got spotted at the airport.

Advertisement

Check out the pics here:

Advertisement

- Photo credits Viral Bhayani

It has been raining Bollywood stars at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 grounds in Qatar. Bollywood celebs have been shining bright at the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar which became a celeb hot spot in the past few weeks with the who’s who of the Indian film industry attending the most watched matches in the world. These celebs seem to be getting into the FIFA fever. Celebrities like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Aashim Gulati, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy and many more went all the way to Qatar to attend the FIFA Semi finals between Argentina and Croatia. Now, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and more have reached Doha, Qatar, to witness the final match.

Speaking of the FIFA World Cup, all eyes will be on Messi and Mbappe going into the summit clash. Messi, who has only won 1 major international trophy in his career so far, is yet to lift the elusive World Cup trophy. The Argentine legend has already confirmed that this will be his last match for Argentina and is hoping for a winning farewell. On the other hand, Mbappe will aim to lift the trophy for the 2nd time in his short international career. The 23-year-old was part of the France team which won the 2018 World Cup trophy and is hoping to win the title for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus and that would be followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is also the front-runner for Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan, provided the script shapes up as well as expected by the studio and talent. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read all the Latest Movies News here