Ranveer Singh Spotted At YRF Office Months After Amicable Split, Is He Reading New Script?

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted near the Yash Raj Studios, reading what appears to be a document in a car. The actor was a part of Yash Raj Films’ talent management agency YRF Talent for 12 years. While there were reports suggesting that he has ‘amicably parted ways’ with the agency, Ranveer was spotted leaving the office on Tuesday night with a document in his hand.

In a video posted by a renowned paparazzo, Ranveer was seen with his team in his car, reading a document. The actor, who usually interacts with the cameras, was too engrossed with the piece of paper. “Superstar Ranveer Singh gets clicked at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The actor seems to be busy with his work commitments," the caption of the paparazzo read. The video left us wondering if he was reading a new script.

Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, among others. The film did not perform as per expectations.

Before Cirkus, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar also did not lure audiences to the theatres the way it was expected to. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. It shows the actor portraying the role of a village sarpanch’s son, who supports his wife by rebelling against the taboo around the birth of a girl in rural areas.

However, the actor’s fans are hopeful he will set the box office on fire with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film reunites Ranveer with Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release this year.

