Ranveer Singh, Srikkanth Dance Their Hearts Out on Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'; Video Goes Viral

Following the premiere of his latest movie 83, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted dancing with former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkant along with co-actor and singer Hardy Sandhu. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Mangalni on Instagramshowed Ranveer, Srikant, and Hardy dancing to the beats of Bijlee Bijlee. Srikant could be seen dancing in his unique style, while Ranveer and Hardy flanked him and danced along with him.

83 opens in cinemas today and depicts the story of the 1983 World Cup victory by the Indian cricket team. The movie, directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Deepika Padukone, premiered on Wednesday and was a star-studded event. Both Ranveer and Deepika aced their red carpet looks. Deepika plays former cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the sports drama which is led by her husband, Ranveer. The actress was spotted in a glamorous Gauri Nainika custom-made black velvet gown. The gown came with a plunging neckline and the actress accessorised her look with a diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen in a white suit and welcomed former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev on the red carpet. Ranveer and Kapil were seen sharing a warm embrace on the red carpet of the 83 premiere which was also attended by other former cricketers who were part of 1983’s entourage, including Sunil Gavaskar, and Srikkant.

Ranveer shared a glimpse from the 83 premiere on Instagram. The minute long video captured some of the highlights from the 83 premiere night. The real world cup won by the Indian cricket team was also spotted at the event as Ranveer proudly posed next to it. The video also featured his wife Deepika, and parents who came to attend the premiere. Bollywood filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, and actress Alia Bhatt also attended the screening of 83.

