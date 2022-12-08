Ranveer Singh Starrer Cirkus Is a Prequel To Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty Confirms

Ranveer Singh is headlining Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy-drama Cirkus. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. However, after the trailer release, netizens were also quick to notice the presence of the Golmaal gang. Asked about the same during the ‘Current Laga Re’ song launch on Thursday in Mumbai, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Cirkus is a prequel to Golmaal 5.

“Ranveer Singh is also from the same ashram as the characters from Golmaal. So yes, we can say this is a prequel to Golmaal. This won’t have Ajay sir in it, but, it’s his childhood. What happens next to their story after Cirkus is something you will know in Golmaal 5," he said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Prior to Cirkus, Ranveer and Rohit worked together on two others movies too - Simmba in 2018 which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Meanwhile, during the song launch, Rohit Shetty also confirmed that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for Singham 3 in which she will be playing the role of a cop. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year," he said.

Talking about Cirkus, it is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’.

Cirkus is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

