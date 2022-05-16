Ranveer Singh Starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar Collects Just 12 Crores on First Weekend at Box Office

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar was the big release last weekend. The film, backed by YRF and also marking Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey’s big screen Bollywood debut, dealt with the sensitive topic of female foeticide. However, it looks like the audience has not opened its arms to the film, as it had a lackluster opening weekend.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar had opened on a slow note, earning a mere Rs. 3.25 crores on Friday. It jumped to Rs. 4 crores on Saturday and finally on Sunday, the film earned a bit more- Rs. 4.75 crores. So, on its first weekend, the film minted a total of Rs. 12 crores on its first weekend. The numbers on Saturday and Sunday did show a jump, but it was not significant enough to make a huge difference. In fact, we will have to wait and see if the film is able to maintain pace on Monday which also happens to be Buddha Purnima.

However, the Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been maintaining its hold on the box office despite having released over a month back. The film collected Rs.1.23 crores on Friday, Rs. 2.14 crores on Saturday and Rs. 2.98 crores on Sunday. The total collection of the Hindi version of this Kannada film is now a massive Rs. 427.05 crores. It has become the second highest grossing Hindi film, and would have to collect Rs. 500 crores to topple the highest grossing film- Baahubali: The Conclusion.

But things do not look so bright for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also starred Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The film might not be able to show much collection over the week at all. We will have to wait and see if the film will be able to recover the budget.

