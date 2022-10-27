Ranveer Singh To Be Honoured With Étoile d’Or at Marrakech International Film Festival

The 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is set to take place from 11 to 19 November, 2022. This year, the acclaimed festival will pay tribute to actor Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the Étoile d’Or, previously received by the likes of Indian cinema icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Along with Ranveer, Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid will also receive this honour, in keeping with the festival’s tradition of celebrating cinema in all its diversity.

Talking about it, Ranveer says, “I’m deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute, which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d’Or! The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival."

The actor, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is elated with the international recognition through the film gala. Sharing his excitement, he expresses, “It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with bowed head and folded hands. I have always aspired to be a significant contributor to the realm of the arts and this validation will give me immense motivation, inspiration and impetus to create more and more."

The 37-year-old also thanks his admirers in Morocco, where he has garnered a strong fan base. “The notion that my craft has resonated in Africa is hugely gratifying. It’s indicative of the fact that my work has been able to transcend geographical and cultural borders. For a humble artiste, who wishes to bring people together through entertainment, this is greatly rewarding. I cannot wait to be in Marrakesh to soak in the love of the people and express my gratitude to them," he adds.

Ranveer will be in the city of Marrakesh from November 11 to 13. He will attend the grand inauguration and will be felicitated before throngs of world cinema lovers at the historic Jemaa el-Fna Square.

