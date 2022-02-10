Ranveer Singh To Play In All-Star NBA Game With Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow

Ranveer Singh is flying to Cleveland to take part in the big-ticket, star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which will feature some of the world’s top musicians and basketball players. Ranveer is set to play alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish, as well as rappers and recording artists Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo.

The game will also feature renowned athletes from the past and present, including Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces’ forward Dearica Hamby and Cleveland Cavaliers legends Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao. The game will be held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on Friday, February 18.

Ranveer confirmed the news during a Q&A session on Instagram. He said he has begun training for this big match today because it would require him to bring his A-game. “I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi!" he said.

Last September, the NBA appointed Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. The Ramleela actor will collaborate with the NBA to raise the league’s profile in India during the league’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22. The Gully Boy actor will take part in a number of league initiatives, which will be promoted on both the NBA’s and his personal social media accounts.

Ranveer had stated his love for the game during his announcement as a brand ambassador. “I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion, and entertainment. With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country," he said.

On the professional front, Ranveer’s upcoming movies include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

