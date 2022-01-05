Ranveer Singh Trolls Deepika Padukone for Promoting 'Gehraiyaan' on Birthday With ROFL Post

Deepika Padukone’s man is definitely up to her shenanigans! To celebrate the Bollywood actress’ 36th birthday on Wednesday, January 5, Ranveer Singh once again proved that he’s mastered the art of teasing his wife of three years. To mark the special occasion, the ’83’ actor chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to troll his wife.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of Deepika chilling in the sea and hilariously wrote, “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone." Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone shared new posters of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan (which means depth in English) on social media. “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with," Padukone, who turned 36, said in her caption for the post.

Advertisement

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The romantic drama has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jouska Films and Viacom18 Studios. It will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s colleagues including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and fans took to social media to wish her on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Deepika. Wishing you love and light always," actor Anushka Sharma said on Instagram. Vaani Kapoor, who was recently seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said: “Have a beautiful year ahead."

Advertisement

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also sent birthday wishes to Deepika. “You shine brighter every year and I cannot wait to see the magic you have in store for us," she wrote on Instagram. “Wishing the most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor all the love and luck and happiness in the world."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.