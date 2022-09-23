Ranveer Singh Urges Fans To Sign Petition For Making Indian Sign Language Official

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Sign Language (ISL) will be introduced in the education system in the country and be incorporated as a subject in schools to promote the same and help the differently-abled. The move met with a positive response from actor Ranveer Singh, who has been urging authorities to make the ISL as the 23rd official language in the Constitution of India. In 2020, he had signed a petition for the same.

And today, he shared a story on his Instagram where he again requested his followers and fans to sign the petition and contribute towards raising awareness for the noble cause. In his post, the Gully Boy (2019) and 83 (2021) actor wrote, “Let’s make Indian sign language the 23rd official language under our Constitution. Support, sign, share. (sic)" Singh shared the story with the petition link.

For the unversed, the languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The petition Singh is supporting was made by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), which has demanded the Home Ministry to take urgent steps to include ISL in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. As the association seeks bigger support, they created a petition in Change.org, urging people in making this change possible.

Talking about it, Singh, in an interview with Hindustan Times had said, “I’m proud that my country has taken such a progressive step towards fostering inclusivity. This is going to tremendously benefit scores of people and mark a monumental shift regarding their rights. This step will create a ripple effect in providing equal access for them and empower the community to conquer the world."

Singh’s independent record label, IncInk, which he has formed with Navzar Eranee in 2019, also released sign language music videos, thus becoming the only record label to initiate this step.

On the work front, Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy-drama on women’s rights in a patriarchal society. The film had a rather underwhelming performance at the box office. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

