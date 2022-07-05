Ranveer Singh Wants to Learn Deepika Padukone's Mother Tongue for This Reason: 'When We Have Children...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are famous for their adorable social media PDA and their fun banter. The Bollywood couple recently attended an NRI convention in California where Ranveer talked about learning Deepika’s mother tongue Konkani for their future child. The event was hosted by the Konkani community. However, Ranveer had a hilarious reason for wanting to learn the language.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Ranveer can be heard saying, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding." Deepika then said that Ranveer once came to her wanting to learn the language. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a couple of years.

In an interview, Ranveer talked about his love for kids when he was asked if he had a daughter, what would he name her. To this, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor revealed that he is fascinated by unique names and has been discussing baby names with Deepika. The actor further revealed that he also has a list of baby names ready.

“Ya I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it’s because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are very powerful names, some are cute names, some are short names. I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. So yes! I do have a list and I am playing that card very close to me. I am not telling anybody. I don’t want them to get common. But I am discussing with Deepika constantly," Ranveer told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter. She also has the official remake of The Intern in the pipeline with Amitabh Bachchan.

