Ranveer Singh Weighs In On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Language Debate; Cites Parasite, Money Heist

Ranveer Singh has shared his thoughts on the recent language debate featuring Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep at the heart of it. For the unversed, a couple of weeks ago, Ajay called out Sudeep after the Kannada actor said that Hindi is not India’s national language. Sudeep was talking about the success of South regional movies such as Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 when he made the statement. The Twitter exchange grabbed eyeballs and led to an open discussion on the subject.

While Kangana Ranaut took Ajay’s side by saying that the Singham actor wasn’t wrong with his call out, several South actors publicly sided with Sudeep. Ranveer Singh weighed in on the debate in a recent interview and said that good content — films and web series — has the power to transcend irrespective of the language. He said that while south content has been doing well in predominantly Hindi-speaking markets, Hindi films can also rack in good box office numbers if the content presented is good.

“I feel like a story should be potent enough that it should transcend these boundaries of language. If you look at the example of Parasite, it won all these Oscars and it was a subtitled film. It was made by a Korean director in Korea and it went and, in the time that it was made, became the best film," he said while speaking with IndiaToday.com.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor asked the interview if he watched it. When the latter said yes, Ranveer said, “There you go, you see how content travels. There are no boundaries." Citing examples of Narcos and Money Heist, Ranveer explained that people from across the globe are consuming content that has transcended this boundary.

Speaking about the influx of regional cinema in Hindi, Ranveer said, “I have seen Pushpa, I’ve loved it. I’ve seen KGF and I loved it, I am a huge fan of the work that these guys are doing — Allu Arjun, Rocking Star Yash — I saw RRR in theatre and it blew my brains. These are amazing movies and I am so happy that they are doing so well and have found audiences all over the world. I find the technical aspects of those films very solid, I find them very, very impressive and I’m really happy that it’s happening. The logic works both ways. Tomorrow there’ll be a Hindi film that will do the same kind of numbers. Our films have done impressive numbers in other markets." He pointed out that Aamir Khan’s films working well in China and added that it all boils down to the content.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release later this week. A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is produced by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. The movie marks her Bollywood debut. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.

