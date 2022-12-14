Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts As He Protects Child Caught In Chaos During Cirkus Promotion; Fans Call Him 'Gem'

With the release of the comedy film Cirkus just around the corner, Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie. On Wednesday morning, the actor shared a glimpse of his promotional event in Mumbai. A massive crowd was gathered to see Ranveer and Rohit Shetty promoting the film. The clip shows Ranveer making a grand entry, interacting with the audience and even grooving on his song Current Laga Re.

Ranveer Singh was joined by Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh on the stage. For the event, the actor sported a printed shirt with blue denim and white shoes. He accessorised the outfit with a mustard-coloured hat and white framed sunglasses.

As soon as the actor shared the video, fans shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “What a boss entry. Absolutely love it”. Another user wrote, “You’re an inspiration, Ranveer. Super hardworking and people's prince”. A third user added, “You know exactly how to entertain. You’re amazing”. Another social media user comments, “a gem."

Watch the video below:

The actor also received appreciation from his fans after he carried a child in his arms to protect him from the crowd. In the video shared by a fan page, Ranveer can be seen surrounded by fans for selfies and autographs. He notices a kid, getting pushed in the crowd. Ranveer picked him up and made sure he got back to his custodians. One of the fans wrote, “Ranveer is such a good soul that my heart can't handle. Such a gem!

Ranveer Singh will share the screen space with Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 23, 2022. Cirkus synopsis read, “Circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company, (who) juggle with their lives and try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public."

