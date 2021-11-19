Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections Set to Clash at Box Office

Since the time theatres have reopened after a long halt due to the pandemic induced lockdown, filmmakers are taking no time in releasing their films on the big screen. With several films waiting for theatres to open, a huge clash is ought to happen between major productions. That seems to be the case with Ranveer Singh’s sports drama ’83 and Priyanka Chopra-Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections. This month will also see a clash between John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth.

’83 will be released two days after the release of the Hollywood film, later this year. Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski will have a theatrical release on December 22 and on HBO Max. Whereas, the Kabir Khan directorial will release worldwide right before Christmas on December 24.

Advertisement

The Matrix Trilogy, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, consisted of The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Meanwhile, Matrix 4 also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Daniel Bernhardt, Jessica Henwick among others.

On the other hand, one of the most awaited films, ’83 will chronicle India’s win under cricketer Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film. With an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others, 83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Both the films are highly anticipated films and it will be interesting to see which one fares better at the Box Office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.