Ranveer Singh's 83 Co-Star Saqib Saleem Calls Him 'Sex Ka Gola' In Cutest Birthday Post

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today i.e on Wednesday. From Sara Ali Khan to Karan Johar and Ananya Panday among others, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to send birthday wishes to the actor. However, there is one post that caught everyone’s attention. It is hilarious and cutest at the same time. Well, we are talking about Saqib Saleem’s birthday note for his 83 co-star Ranveer Singh.

Dropping an uber-cool shirtless picture of Ranveer Singh on his Instagram stories, Saqib sent him birthday wishes in a poetic way. “Tu hai sex ka gola, girls are cray cray after your 16 inches ka dola, agar duniya ke pait mein dard hai, toh you are hajmola. You are gold baby, poora ka poora pachaas tola. Happy bday kaptaan," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Saqib shared the screen for 83 which was released in December 2021. In the film, Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev whereas Saqib Saleem was seen essaying the role of Mohinder Amarnath. The film gained mixed reviews from the audience.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Cirkus in his pipeline along with Pooja Hegde. It is adapted from the Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors. Rohit Shetty’s directorial will be released in December this year. Besides this, the actor will also be sharing the couch with Alia Bhatt in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

