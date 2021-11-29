Ranveer Singh's 83 To Shahid Kapoor's Jersey To Rajamouli’s RRR To Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: Your Movie Release Calendar For 2022, 2023

Soon after the reopening of theatres across the country, filmmakers also started announcing the release dates of their upcoming films. After the theatrical release of many films, including Sooryavanshi, the Indian box office is buzzing again.

So, all moviegoers get ready to mark calendars and book movie tickets in advance as we’re about to tell you the release dates of upcoming Bollywood flocks.

Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth, which was released on November 26 is performing well at the box office. Many big-budget films are releasing in December next month, including Ranveer Singh’s sports biographical drama 83 and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted an updated release date calendar of upcoming Hindi movies till 2023.

Advertisement

>Twitter Post Link:

>Films to be released in December 2021:

Tadap, helmed by Milan Luthria, is premiering on December 3, while romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Velle and Code Name Abdul are hitting the theatres on December 10.

83, helmed by Kabir Khan, will be released on December 24. Meanwhile, you can celebrate New Year with Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming Jersey, which is releasing on December 31.

>Films to be released in 2022

SS Rajamouli’s multi starrer RRR will be released worldwide on January 7, Radhe Shyam on January 14, Prithviraj on January 21, while Attack has booked the date of January 26, and The Kashmir Files to be out on January 26.

Films like Badhaai Do (February 4), Gangubai Kathiawadi (February 18), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25). In March 2022, you will be able to enjoy films like Bachchan Pandey (March 4), Shamshera (March 18), Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (March 25), Anek (March 31) in theatres.

Advertisement

>Movies to be released in 2022 (Twitter/Taran Adarsh)

In April 2022, Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chaddha will clash with KGF 2 at the box office. Ajay Devgan’s Meday and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 will compete on the occasion of Eid. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad will hit the theatres on April 8.

>Films to be released in 2023

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming Fighter will be released on 26 January 2023. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film will also be released on the occasion of Republic Day. Besides this, Bull will premiere on April 7 and Animal on August 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.