Ranveer Singh's 83 Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa; He Watches It With Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh’s long-pending film, 83, is a few days away from release. Ahead of its grand release, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. 83 will release in theatres worldwide on December 24.

83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year.

This comes after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday night. The couple promoted their film 83, which was screened at the festival. Also joining them on the red carpet was Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika have returned to India. The couple was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Friday.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Deepika talked about working with Ranveer in 83. They have previously acted together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. “It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that ‘this is the same actor that I’ve worked with’," she said.

83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

