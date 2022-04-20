Ranveer Singh's Apt Answer to Whether He Wants a Boy or a Girl as His First Child

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released to extreme excitement and appreciation from fans. The roughly two-and-a-half-minute trailer has managed to generate interest among the audience. Along with drama and a tinge of comedy, the film appears to have a social message as well.

As actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first newborn on Tuesday and Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, fans are eager to know if Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone will also embrace parenthood soon. During the trailer launch of the film, Ranveer, who plays the character of a would-be father who does everything in his capacity to save his unborn child, was asked whether they wanted a daughter or a son.

Ranveer had an apt and witty answer to this question. He said, “They don’t ask if you want laddu or sheera when you go to the temple. Because it is prasad; whatever you get should be treated with reverence. The same rationale applies here. Whatever God gives us, whether a girl or a boy, we will accept whole-heartedly". This is a dialogue from the film wherein Ranveer’s character faces a similar situation where all his peers and family want him to have a son when his wife gets pregnant for the second time. He already has a daughter.

Ranveer compared the treatment of the film, which depicts a man fleeing his domineering father to save his unborn girl child, to Charlie Chaplin’s films, in which a relevant societal issue is portrayed entertainingly. He said the film aims to tackle serious issues like female infanticide, domestic violence and other issues but the rendition is comedic.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutante Divyang and produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 13.

