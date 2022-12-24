Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Falls Prey to Piracy, Leaked Online Within Hours of Release

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus hit the screens on Friday, December 23. However, it also has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. The online leak might have an effect on the box office collection. According to the report by Latestly, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus has unfortunately leaked online within hours of its release. It also said that it has been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels.

The report also stated that the pirated version of the film is available for free download in 1080p, 720p and HD online or to watch on the web.

This is not the first time a film has been leaked online within hours of its release. Recently, films and series such as Govinda Mera Naam, Laththi and Emily in Paris Season 3 have been the most recent to fall prey to piracy. This year films including Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, Bhediya, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and others also had to face a similar problem.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s first-day box office collection isn’t much more than expected. It grossed Rs 3.16 crore nationally wide on its opening day. In PVR, the film collected Rs 1.47 cr, Inox, Cirkus gained Rs 1.10 crore and in Cinepolis it collected Rs 59 lakhs.

In News18’s review of Cirkus, the review gave the film 2 stars out of 5. The review stated, “Rohit Shetty pulled out his iconic guns for Cirkus — the stellar comical cast, the punchlines, and even drew a connection with the Golmaal series, but the script got lost in the magic box. The first half of the film feels like a traffic-jammed trip to Ooty — the view is great but the people (or story in this case) refuse to move forward.

Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic Play Comedy of Errors. The period comedy-drama features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others.

