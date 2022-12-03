Ranveer Singh's Dedication is the Reason He Becomes a Favourite of Everyone He Works With, Says Rohit Shetty

Cirkus marks blockbuster director-actor Duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s fourth collaboration together. The journey started with an ad for Ching’s followed by Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and now the much-awaited Cirkus. At the trailer launch event when asked what makes Ranveer Singh the top choice for all filmmakers today, including Rohit Shetty, here is what the director had to say, “His energy and dedication. He is very hardworking; once he gets into the character he only thinks about the film."

“I remember when we were doing Simmba, he was about to get married, so we had to wrap the film on time. We used to work 20 hours a day and his energy used to be the same as it was in the morning. In fact, I think he becomes more energetic in the evening. His dedication is the reason he becomes a favorite of everyone he works with," he added.

Bringing a double dose of entertainment this Christmas, Ranveer Singh is all set to treat his fans with his first-ever double role in the mad comedy Cirkus. The trailer of the film released recently, promising to be another laugh riot, Rohit Shetty style.

The film releases in theatres on 23rd December coinciding with Christmas Eve. Post this, Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, and a host of big upcoming projects.

