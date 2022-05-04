Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Gets Into Legal Trouble, Challenged In Delhi HC | Here's Why

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While the film will hit theatres on May 13, it has landed into legal trouble just days ahead of its release. As reported by livelaw.in, a plea has been filed against Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Delhi High Court against a scene in its trailer.

The plea has been filed by an NGO named Youth Against Crime through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. The plea cites that even though the film is based on female feoticide and aims to promote ‘Save Girl Child’ cause, its trailer ‘advertises the use of ultrasound technique for sex selection’.

“The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL," advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said as cited by The Times of India.

Advertisement

The trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released last month. It depicted Ranveer as a Gujarati man who is married to Shalini Pandey and is a father of a daughter. However, his father, who is also the village sarpanch and mother are hell-bent on having a grandson this time.

Before the launch of the trailer, Ranveer Singh talked about the movie and called it a ‘unique experience’. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a unique experience because it has pushed me into becoming a character with no reference point in Hindi cinema. Jayeshbhai is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink, and according to me, he is one of the most lovable heroes in Hindi cinema," he said.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.