Ranveer Singh's Latest Instagram Post Has Arjun Kapoor Reminiscing About Their 'Gunday' Days, See Pics

Ranveer Singh’s Wednesday mood is all about seafaring and relishing the sea breeze. The 36-year-old actor shared some easy-breezy selfies from his recent sailing outing. For his sunny day out in the sea, Ranveer opted for a comfy yet stylish blue linen shirt and beige linen pants. The actor accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a wristwatch.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ranveer added an array of hashtags in the caption that read, “afternoon,” “sail,” “sunshine,” “love.” Commenting on the post, Ranveer’s co-actor from the 2014 film Gunday Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This hair beard is bikram circa 2014.”

A fan of the actor came up with an apt description for Ranveer’s post as they commented, “It's a Wednesday blues.” Another fan said, “Arreh yaar itni garmi matt badhao please (Please do not raise the temperature so much).”

Ranveer has been travelling overseas for quite some time now. In his previous Instagram post, Ranveer shared his uber cool street style from London. Ranveer was taking a stroll at Hyde Park in the capital city of England. Ranveer’s style in the previous Instagram post was also in accordance with London's weather. The actor made the case for dapper layering of flannel shirts. With a neon green and black flannel shirt-cum-coat on top, Ranveer wore a pink flannel shirt underneath. Ranveer accessorised his look with a blue bucket hat and a neon green fanny bag tied at his waist. The actor wore a pair of wide-leg grey pants with the shirts and a pair of black sunglasses with white frames.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram Ranveer added a series of hashtags in the caption that read, “random,” “sunset,” “London,” “Hyde park,” “no filter,” “It’s a vibe.” American basketball player Dearica Marie Hamby commented on Ranveer’s post as she wrote, “The swaggiest.”

Ranveer will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films upcoming project Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

