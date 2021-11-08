Ranveer Singh’s Monday Motivation is 'Shut Up and Grind'

Stop everything and head to Ranveer Singh’s Instagram page for extra inspiration. If only our Monday Motivation posts looked half as good as the actor! Known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Ranveer does not skip on his workout, come what may. The results of his dedication to health and fitness are confirmed by just one scroll of his social media page. The actor, who stars in the recent theatre release, Sooryavanshi, has now hit the gym again turning the beast mode on.

Ranveer wore a grey coloured vest while flexing his perfect muscles. He looks determined as he flaunts his ripped chest and envy-inducing body. The snapshots also capture his ponytail and not-to-be-missed stud earrings. Harrdy Sandhu, Manish Malhotra and Himesh Reshammiya have expressed their awe-filled reactions in the comments space.

Advertisement

Fans have previously witnessed Ranveer’s Monday Motivation posts and are ardent lovers of the same. And why not? Dressed in all black gym gear, the actor sweat it out and how. He ended the post including a series of snapshots with a photo that showed his fist into a punching bag. “Born to Kill. Built to Last,” captioned the actor.

And the beginning of last month was another fiery start to the week. Ranveer hit the gym in a white vest, showed off his perfect physique and set the temperatures soaring.

Who can forget the series of posts that featured on his timeline? The posts showing Ranveer flaunting his abs set fans’ Instagram feeds on fire.

At work, Ranveer is busy hosting the quiz show, The Big Picture, which marked his television debut. His slate of unreleased films includes ‘83,Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.