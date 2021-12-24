Ranveer Singh's Mother Poses With Original 83 World Cup Trophy; He Says 'Hum Jeet Gaye, Mumma'

After a long wait, Kabir Khan’s labour of love, 83 has been released in cinemas today. Ranveer Singh, who essays cricket icon Kapil Dev in the sports drama, is busy collecting stellar reviews for his performance from all corners. The reactions to the film started coming since a special screening was hosted in Mumbai, a few days ago. From Suniel Shetty to Tahira Kashyap, everyone who watched the film could not stop singing praises for Ranveer’s show in the film. At the film premiere held in the Maximum City recently, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar saw the film. Gavaskar, who was an important member of the Indian World Cup-winning team in 1983, said in his film review that he was blown away with the retelling of the historic event. With such glowing reactions coming his way, Ranveer is clearly on cloud nine as months of his hard work and patience have paid off.

Today, the actor shared an emotional post featuring his mother, Anju Bhavnani. Overwhelmed and elated, Ranveer posted a touching note alongside his proud mom’s picture, whose joy is palpable. Anju is seen giving a wide smile to the camera as she poses with the original World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

“Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (Mom, we won)," wrote Ranveer. He added a note, “That’s the actual cup." Richa Chadha wrote in comments, “Thanks for this historic film. Thanks also for waiting for the cinemas for this one. It’s a sixer!" Sophie Choudry commented, “This is so sweet." “Adorable," wrote Shweta Bachchan in reaction to the post.

Ranveer’s mother is one of his biggest supporters and cheerleaders. She went to the theatre to watch his last film release, Sooryavanshi, one of the first films after lockdown to open in cinemas. Ranveer shared a photo of Anju posing next to the poster of the Rohit Shetty-cop drama and wrote, “Hi Ma."

Advertisement

The original World Cup-winning team observed a moment of silence on the premiere of the film for the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Sharma, who passed away this July, was dearly missed by his former teammates as they relived special moments from the past.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.