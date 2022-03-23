Ranveer Singh's 'No Filter' Pics from London's Hyde Park Send Internet into Frenzy

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh can be found these days in the streets of London. The 36-year-old actor’s latest Instagram post features him strolling at Hyde Park in the capital city of England. Ranveer’s style in the latest Instagram post was also according to London’s weather. The actor was seen in layers of flannel shirts, with a neon green and black shirt-cum-coat on top, Ranveer wore a pink flannel shirt underneath. Ranveer accessorised his look with a blue bucket hat and a neon green fanny bag hanging at his waist. The actor wore a pair of wide-leg grey pants with the shirts and a pair of black sunglasses with white rims.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram Ranveer added a series of hashtags in the caption that read, “random," “sunset," “London," “Hyde park," “no filter," “It’s a vibe." American basketball player Dearica Marie Hamby commented on Ranveer’s post as she wrote, “The swaggiest."

After meeting some of the top NBA (National Basketball Association) players in the US, Ranveer is now reveling in the game of football in England. The actor’s recent Instagram posts show him visiting some notable football stadiums and football clubs in England. Ranveer is currently promoting Premier League India which will be showing all the football matches on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

In a recent Instagram post, Ranveer had visited the home ground of Tottenham football club and shared a glimpse of his experience. The actor added in the caption, “What’s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Sizing up the enemy? My love and loyalty to Arsenal aside, I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level."

In another Instagram post, Ranveer was seen enjoying his visit to Tottenham Hotspur. Sharing some highlights from his trip, Ranveer posted a video from the British football ground.

