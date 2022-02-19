Ranveer Singh’s Stardom Steals The Show at NBA Event, Fans Chant 'Apna Time Aayega'

Ranveer Singh made an appearance at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night but looks like the commentators were not prepared for his large social media followership. On multiple occasions during the match, they were seen expressing amazement over Ranveer’s elaborate 38.4 million followership on Instagram.

The Bollywood star featured in NBA’s annual event where top celebrities from the entertainment world come face to face with sporting legends for a game of basketball. While the game also featured the likes of comedians Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo, Ranveer remained the centre of attraction for many.

In one of the videos of the match that has now gone viral on the internet, the commentators were seen talking about the Bollywood actors extraordinary stardom. “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh," said a commentator while adding, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!" The other commentator join in, “Oh it was crazy. I haven’t seen anything like that. Like I said never seen anything like it."

Earlier, Ranveer’s fan following also found mention during his introduction in the match.

Ranveer’s fans attended the event in large numbers and cheered for him with chants of ‘Apna Time Aayega’ - a popular phrase from his movie Gully Boy. The actor acknowledged the chants by making gestures from the court.

After the match, Ranveer shared a note thanking his fans for the love and support they showed during the match. Posting an Instagram Stories, the actor said while playing at the NBA all-star game was an incredible experience, it became more special with all the fans love he received.

Ranveer had previously attended NBA All-Star in Toronto back in 2016 where he sat courtside at the game. The actor was later signed as the brand ambassador for NBA in India last year.

