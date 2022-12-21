Home » News » Movies » Ranveer Singh's Sweet Exchange with Visually-impaired Musician on Indian Idol 13 Proves He's a True Superstar

Ranveer Singh was promoting Cirkus on Indian Idol 13, when he went up to the show's visually-impaired flautist and chatted with him at length.

Ranveer Singh met visually-impaired flautist Mr Kiran Vinkar on Indian Idol 13.
Ranveer Singh is a man with a golden heart. Always known for spreading happiness and good vibes around him, the Cirkus actor recently touched hearts while visiting the sets of the popular television singing reality show Indian Idol.

Ranveer was promoting his upcoming comedy entertainer Cirkus on the latest episode of Indian Idol 13. During the break, the actor especially went up to the show’s visually-impaired flautist Mr Kiran Vinkar and chatted with him at length.

In a sweet video, Ranveer is seen kneeling before Mr Vinkar and telling him how much he appreciated his performance during the show. The actor was delighted to find out that Mr Vinkar had worked on his 2013 blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. With his trademark sweetness, Ranveer took a selfie with Mr Vinkar and even made a video for his wife who is a big fan of Ranveer.

The exchange left a big smile on Mr Vinkar’s face as he was touched by Ranveer’s warmth and generosity. It’s another example of why the actor is genuinely lovely human being.

