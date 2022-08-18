Ranvir Shorey Turns 50: Best Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVIR SHOREY: A former video jockey and a versatile Bollywood actor, Ranvir Shorey is a man of many talents. He is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Almost two decades ago, in 2002, Ranvir made his Bollywood debut with Bollywood film Ek Chhotisi Love Story, sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala. His next film was John Abraham and Bipasha Basu-starrer Jism. While he was already being noticed for his acting prowess, it was Khosla ka Ghosla that brought him into the spotlight.

Over the course of his career, he has been a part of many films and on his birthday, let’s take a look at his best performances:

Advertisement

Khosla ka Ghosla

Dibakar Banerjee’s stellar movie starred actors like Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey, among others. The story is about a retired middle-class man from Delhi who tries to win his land back from a swindling property dealer with the help of his sons and their friends. Shorey plays the role of the man’s elder son - Bunty and manages to stand out with his excellent performance. Fatso

Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this film stars actors like Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag, Purab Kohli, and Neil Bhoopalam. Shorey plays the role of a romantic hero with a pot belly in the film. The story of Fatso tries to change the stigma around a fat romantic hero. A Death In The Gunj

Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut A Death In The Gunj brought in many awards and critical acclaim. The film starred Shorey, Tilottoma Shome, Gulshan Devaiah and Kalki Koechlin. Shorey played the role of a macho bully named Vikram and his performance was quite appreciated by the audience. Traffic Signal

Directed by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, this social drama chronicled the lives of people living near a traffic signal in the city of Mumbai. The movie portrayed how these people earned their daily livelihoods by overcoming obstacles. Ranvir Shorey’s character, an English-speaking street urchin in this masterpiece, cons people by borrowing money after telling them that he’s been robbed or had an accident.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here