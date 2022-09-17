Ranvir Shorey’s Father Passes Away at 92, Actor Says ‘Have Lost My Greatest Source of Inspiration’

Ranvir Shorey’s father, filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey (better known as KD Shorey), is no more. The Bheja Fry actor took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share this unfortunate news with everyone. In his tweet, he also called his father the ‘greatest source of inspiration and protection’.

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir Shorey wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection." Along with it, the Khoshla Ka Ghosla actor also shared a picture of his father. See the tweet here:

Many of Ranvir’s colleagues and friends from the industry shared their condolences. Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Hugs & condolences paaji." Kubbra Sait dropped a palms-up emoji. Gajraj Rao dropped folded hands emojis. Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Deepest condolences brother." “Heartfelt condolences," actor Divya Dutta said. Filmmaker Manish Mundra wrote, “🙏🙏ॐ शान्ति." Raj Nayak commented, “Sorry about your loss Ranvir. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏" Fans were also seen commenting on his post. One of the fans wrote, “Deepest condolences. May He rest in peace 🙏🏼 strength to you and your family."

Krishan Dev Shorey directed a film in 1988 titled ‘Maha-Yuddh’ featuring Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal. He had also produced films like ‘Be-Reham’, ‘Bad Aur Badnaam’ amongst others. He had also written script, and acted as well.

