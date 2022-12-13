Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot To Boycott Trend, Biggest Bollywood Controversies of 2022

Bollywood is known for its glitz and glam. But it is also riddled with numerous controversies, related to the B’town celebrities. From Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot to Jacqueline Fernandez’s money laundering case, 2022 was indeed a year of several ups and downs. As we slowly inch towards the New Year, bidding adieu to 2022, let’s look back at some of the biggest controversies of the cine world that grabbed the headlines this year.

Ranveer Singh - Nude photoshoot

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a major controversy after he bared it all for a magazine photoshoot. The Padmavat actor’s pictures went viral in July this year, where he was seen posing without clothes.

In one of the images, the actor was captured lying naked on a carpet. His pose resembled that of a photoshoot done by the famous 1970s American actor Burt Reynolds. The Mumbai Police booked Ranveer under Indian Penal Code Section 292, 293, 509, and the IT Act. He was charged with hurting the sentiments of women.

Laal Singh Chaddha - Boycott Trend

Even before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, people were on edge. They raised slogans on social media like #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. The trend spread like wildfire on Twitter and the film was declared a flop, failing to mint money at the box office. This boycott trend sparked after an old video of Aamir Khan emerged on social media, where he was seen making controversial statements on “India’s growing intolerance."

The Kashmir Files - Propaganda?

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which portrayed the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir was labelled as a propaganda film. In addition, after the screening of the movie at the International Film Festival of India this year, jury member Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by… The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival." Later, Vivek challenged the jury member asking him to point out the factual errors in the movie, if he found any.

Liger - Vijay Deverakonda’s arrogance, funding

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, Liger, opposite Ananya Panday, landed him in legal trouble. First, he was pointed out by a Mumbai theatre owner who called him “arrogant" during his promotions. Later, he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for long hours after it was reported that he was connected with the alleged illicit funding, during the making of the movie. Nevertheless, Liger proved to be a disaster at the box office.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Money laundering

The most recent controversy in Bollywood pertains to Jacqueline Fernandez’s money laundering case. On August 17, 2022, the ED charged Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a supplemental charge sheet filed in a Delhi Court in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Since then, the actress has been entangled in a never-ending controversy. The ED has also called Jacqueline Fernandez multiple times in this regard for investigation.

