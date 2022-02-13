Rapper Kodak Black Among Four Shot Outside Los Angeles Party Held After Justin Bieber's Concert

On early Saturday, four people were shot and several others were wounded at an afterparty held following Justin Bieber’s concert, police said. According to the news agency AP, a fight broke outside The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles where the party was held, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19. Their names were not released. However, videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media show rapper Kodak Black, Bill Kapri, posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black was among the people shot and injured. However, his publicist at Atlantic Records has not reverted to the media’s questions.

Officers who responded to the scene found two victims. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an updated statement Saturday afternoon. Two additional victims went to hospitals on their own, according to the statement. All four victims were listed in stable condition.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed Homecoming Weekend. The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Snchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez. His show had ended around midnight and was attended by the likes of Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan, and Scooter Braun.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

