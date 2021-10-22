Raqesh Bapat, A Former Model Close To Shamita Shetty To Enter Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 fans were shocked to witness midweek double-eviction of contestants Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. The makers, however, have planned a wildcard entry of Raqesh Bapat, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT finale. However, Bigg Boss 15 will not see only Raqesh as the wildcard entry, as another contestant is rumoured to join the housemates.

A former model and entrepreneur, Rajiv Adatia, will reportedly be the other surprise entry in Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv is said to be Rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty. Shamita Shetty, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, has been retained for the ongoing season.

According to reports, Rajiv is likely to make his entry in Bigg Boss 15 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Rajiv is a producer, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He has a strong following of more than 5.20 lakh on Instagram where he regularly shares his photos with popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others.

It will be interesting to see how Rajiv navigates the ups and downs of being in the Bigg Boss house as he is known for his positive attitude. Viewers are also excited for the reunion of Shamita and Raqesh in the Bigg Boss 15. Both of them got close during Bigg Boss OTT, and their chemistry was loved by the viewers.

Shamita also seems to be missing Raqesh and even mentioned him several times during Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh, earlier this month, shared a sweet social media post for Shamita.

“It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey!" Raqesh said while sharing a slow motion romantic video featuring him and Shamita.

