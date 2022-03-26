Raqesh Bapat Refrains from Giving 'Name' to His Relationship With Shamita Shetty: 'She Is Friend'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The two met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and realised how much they have grown fond of each other. Shamita became the finalist for both Bigg Boss OTT, and Bigg Boss 15 later, and Raqesh supported the actress throughout her journey. Despite their distance, they grew stronger. However, since the past few days, reports had started doing the rounds that there might be problems between them. However, they had quashed the rumours with their public appearances. Now, in a recent interview, Raqesh refrained from giving a name to his relationship with Shamita, and called her a ‘dear friend’.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh opened up about his relationship with Shamita right now and revealed, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It’s interesting to have like-minded people (around you)."

He also added that he does not want to label the relationship by giving it a name. Raqesh said, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it’s a name game."

He also added that the couple is trying to strike a balance between their public lives, and their privacy. However, he assured that #Shara, as fans call them, are going strong. When the question of marriage was raised to him, he said he will take things as it comes and would not like to pre-empt things.

Shamita and Raqesh were seen going out with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for dinner just some days back. The two also smiled for the cameras.

