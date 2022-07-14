Raqesh Bapat Gets Nostalgic as Tum Bin Completes 21 Years, Recalls How Film Changed His Career

Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s hit Tum Bin, which marked the successful debut of the duo, clocked in 21 years on July 13. As the film completed more than 2 decades, one of the lead actors Raqesh Bapat took to social media to talk about the film and recalled how it changed his life as an actor. Sharing a couple of old stills from Tum Bin featuring his co-stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Raqesh and Himanshu Malik, Raqesh wrote, “#tumbin21 ❤️

Today also marks 21 years of my journey in the entertainment industry. I bow with gratitude to all my directors, producers, co stars , crew , media and fans . I have and will continue to learn from each one of you. #raq21 ❤️गुरू ब्रह्मा गुरू विष्णु, गुरु देवो महेश्वरा गुरु साक्षात परब्रह्म, तस्मै श्री गुरुवे नम: Happy Guru Pournima 🙏🙏."

Talking about the film Raqesh said, as quoted by IANS, “It seems like yesterday when I used to travel from Pune to Mumbai using the old jammed highway on a tight string budget braving the sun or rains to audition for an opportunity. After winning the Grasim Mr India pageant, Mumbai was the place to head for and I consider myself to be extremely lucky that ‘Tum Bin’ producers and the team decided to choose me for the part I played in the film."

“It gave me my best memories, co-stars, director and the team I could have ever asked for. ‘Amar’ is still loved by so many. To Mumbai, the city of dreams, I would say ‘Tum bin kya hai Jeena!’."

Tum Bin’s music broke records instantly and trade reports suggest more than 2 lakhs of music cassettes were sold back then. The musical journey not only led to remarkable collaborations between the two like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai or Thappad, but it also launched four fresh and memorable faces – Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Raqesh Bapat and Himanshu Malik.

