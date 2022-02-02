Raqesh Bapat Holds Shamita Shetty In Arms As He Wishes His 'Love' On Birthday; Shilpa Shetty Reacts

On Shamita Shetty’s birthday, her boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat has penned a romantic birthday wish for his lady love. Raqesh and Shamita met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. As Shamita turns a year older, Raqesh dedicated a special post to his girlfriend on his Instagram account.

Sharing a series of loved-up pics with Shamita, Raqesh wrote, “Happy birthday, love." In one of the pics, Raqesh can be seen holding Shamita in his arms as she blushes. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, who considers Shamita his sister, dropped a bunch of red heart emojis on the post. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was quick to like Raqesh’s post.

The couple also stepped out of the birthday party to pose for a few pictures for the paparazzi. Shamita looked absolutely stunning in a silver gown, while Raqesh looked dapper in a black shirt and off-white trousers.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

On Monday, Raqesh Bapat had shared a loved-up pic with Shamita on Instagram. Shamita was in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 and took the fourth spot. After the Bigg Boss finale, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend. Sharing a romantic pic with Shamita, Raqesh wrote, “Learning, Unlearning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone’s heart. I am so proud of you! @shamitashetty_official." Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was quick to like the actor’s post for Shamita.

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat hinted at a possible engagement with his girlfriend Shamita Shetty soon. The ‘Tum Bin’ actor had appeared on the show along with Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty and best friend Akanksha Mahotra to show his support for her.

