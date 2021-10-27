Home » News » Movies » Raqesh Bapat is Missing Shamita Shetty, Shares Picture with Her on Instagram

During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty admitted to having feelings for each other and declared that they would continue their connection outside the house as well.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: October 27, 2021, 15:54 IST

Raqesh Bapat took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with Shamita Shetty. “Missing vibes ❤️ #shara @shamitashetty_official," he wrote. During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh and Shamita admitted to having feelings for each other and declared that they would continue their connection outside the house as well. While Shamita is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh is yet to take a final call on his entry in Salman Khan’s reality show.

Earlier, Raqesh sent his best wishes to Shamita for her Bigg Boss 15 stint. He shared a romantic Reel of them performing an intimate dance on ‘Ranjha’ from the film Shershaah.

Sharing the Reel, Raqesh wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official."

first published: October 27, 2021, 15:46 IST