Raqesh Bapat Posts Loved-up Pic With Shamita Shetty, Says 'I'm So Proud of You'; Ridhi Dogra Reacts

After hinting at engagement with Shamita Shetty at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat has shared a loved-up with the actress on Instagram. Shamita was in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 and took the fourth spot.

After the Bigg Boss finale, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend. Sharing a romantic pic with Shamita, Raqesh wrote, “Learning, Unlearning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone’s heart. I am so proud of you! @shamitashetty_official." Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was quick to like the actor’s post for Shamita.

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat hinted at a possible engagement with his girlfriend Shamita Shetty soon. The ‘Tum Bin’ actor had appeared on the show along with Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty and best friend Akanksha Mahotra to show his support for her.

During the episode, host Salman Khan asked Raqesh if he wanted to share anything with Shamita. Before Raqesh could speak anything, Akanksha interjected, “I love you (Shamita) and can’t wait to see you with the trophy soonest." Following this, Raqesh took the mic from Akanksha and said, “Shamita, she loves you but I love you more. Your mom has become my best friend. You did such a fabulous job. You have surprised everyone. It’s outstanding. Hats off to you! I was missing you a lot. I just couldn’t be with you, feel you, touch you, hug you."

Furthermore, Shamita spoke about how secure she feels with Raqesh and professed her love for him. “I love him and I’m very secure in my relationship," Shamita told Salman. An excited Salman then asked Shamita’s mother if she approved of the relationship, and she replied, “Anything that makes her happy, makes us happy."

