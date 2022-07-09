Raqesh Bapat Strongly Reacts to Reports of His Breakup with Shamita Shetty: 'Who Is Cheating Whom?'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty bonded instantly when they were locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house in its first season. Before the show was over, the two realised that they are in love. Rumours that the two are no longer together have emerged several times after they started dating and they always quashed these fake reports. However, the two maintained silence the last times such rumours emerged, making fans think that they have really split. Now, Raqesh has finally broken his silence.

The Tum Bin actor might not be too active on social media, but now he posted a shirtless back and white photo of himself. In the caption, he spoke about what people are always bothered about versus what they should actually be putting their thoughts into. He wrote, “Who is dating whom ? Who is cheating whom ? Who is wearing what ? Whose family is better or worse ? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in ? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals ? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk ? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it✌️ #raqarmy #Knowyourwhy #Youarethebest #Keepgoing #Dontstop #Challengeyourself #Questforexcellence #raqeshbapat" See the post here:

Advertisement

Raqesh and Shamita’s friend Neha Bhasin commented on the post and wrote, “Kehnde rehnde ne kyun har velle kehnde rehnde ne mooh vich jo aa janda ae bas kehnde rehnde ne. "

Advertisement

Shamita and Raqesh had been spotted several times with each others’ families, and Raqesh even got a house in Mumbai, reportedly to be close to Shamita. However, it is being said that they have now amicably parted ways.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.